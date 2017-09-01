- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama Goes For Record 5th National Title in 8 Years
Alabama hopes to set a new standard for FBS schools tonight by winning an unprecedented fifth national championship in eight seasons. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Tampa Florida at 8 p.m. et on ESPN).
None of the legendary football programs, including Notre Dame under coach Frank Leahy who won four in seven seasons in 1943, '46, '47 and '49, Miami who won four titles in nine seasons under three different coaches (1983-91), Oklahoma in the '50s, under Bud Wilkinson who led the Sooners on a still unmatched 47-game unbeaten streak, Florida State despite finishing in the top five in 14 consecutive years (1987-2000), Nebraska who finished #1 three times in a four-year span (1994, '95, '97), USC in the 2000s, when it came within a last-minute TD vs Texas of winning three consecutive national championships and not even Alabama under legendary coach Bear Bryant who won three national championships in the '60s and again in the '70s.
They all come up short compared to the current Alabama run under HC Nick Saban. Saban hopes to match Bryant with a 6th national title in the poll era. Alabama will have to beat a motivated Clemson club that wants revenge in this title match from last season. Clemson actually held the lead in the early 4th quarter before losing in a thrilling championship matchup 45-40.
The Tide wins the old fashion way – very tough defense and a ground attack that pounds the rock. Under Saban’s coaching reign, their stable of big backs has no end and they rely on sophomore Bo Scarbrough to move the chains and wear down a defensive front with deceptive speed to break big plays. Freshman QB Jalen Hurts has directed his attack well, showing fine ball management with excellent running skills and consistent accuracy in the shorter zones. The Bama defense is one of their most dominating units in history with new records for defensive TDs in consecutive games. Their front has controlled the line of scrimmage consistently on both sides of the ball to make this incredible run of national titles. The defense features five future #1 picks, plus a few other highly regarded prospects that are part of this record setting unit.
Tonight they hope to set a new standard for college football champions.
Tide Rolls - Alabama 31 Clemson 20