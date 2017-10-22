- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama Continues to Gain All First Place Votes - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 8 - Oct. 21
Offense - QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
Defense - DE Joe Ostman - Central Michigan
Team of the Week - Oklahoma
Photo - QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 8 – Oct. 23
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 8-0
2 Penn State 8-0
3 Georgia 7-0
4 Wisconsin 8-0
5 TCU 8-0
6 Clemson 6-1
7 Ohio State 6-1
8 Miami 6-0
9 Notre Dame 6-1
10 Oklahoma 6-1
11 Washington 6-1
12 Oklahoma State 6-1
13 Virginia Tech 6-1
14 Washington State 7-1
15 North Carolina St. 6-1
16 South Florida 7-0
17 Auburn 6-2
18 Michigan St 6-1
19 UCF 6-0
20 USC 6-2
21 Stanford 5-2
22 LSU 6-2
23 Michigan 5-2
24 Memphis 6-1
25 West Virginia 5-2
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (61) 8-0 1525
2 Penn State 7-0 1444
3 Georgia 7-0 1409
4 TCU 7-0 1327
5 Wisconsin 7-0 1241
6 Ohio State 6-1 1165
7 Clemson 6-1 1113
8 Miami 6-0 1101
9 Notre Dame 6-1 1066
10 Oklahoma 6-1 1040
11 Oklahoma State 6-1 894
12 Washington 6-1 836
13 Virginia Tech 6-1 791
14 NC State 6-1 666
15 Washington State 7-1 648
16 Michigan State 6-1 615
17 South Florida 7-0 604
18 UCF 6-0 500
19 Auburn 6-2 397
20 Stanford 5-2 344
21 USC 6-2 319
22 West Virginia 5-2 196
23 LSU 6-2 182
24 Memphis 6-1 111
25 Iowa State 5-2 98
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 19
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi State 43, San Diego State 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Toledo 1, Marshall 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites