Alabama & Clemson Hold All First Place Votes - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 6 – Oct. 7
Offense - RB Kerryon Johnson - Auburn
Defense - LB Joe Bachie - Michigan St
Team of the Week - Iowa St.
Photo - WR Christian Kirk - Texas A&M
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 6 – Oct. 9
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 6-0
2 Clemson 6-0
3 Penn State 6-0
4 Washington 6-0
5 Georgia 6-0
6 Wisconsin 6-0
7 Washington State 6-0
8 TCU 5-0
9 Ohio State 5-1
10 Auburn 5-1
11 Miami 4-0
12 Oklahoma 4-1
13 San Diego St 6-0
14 Oklahoma State 4-1
15 Notre Dame 5-1
16 USC 5-1
17 North Carolina St. 5-1
18 Michigan St 4-1
19 Michigan 4-1
20 South Florida 5-0
21 Navy 5-0
22 Virginia Tech 5-1
23 UCF 4-0
24 Utah 4-1
25 Texas Tech 4-2
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (43) 6-0 1507
2 Clemson (18) 6-0 1481
3 Penn State 6-0 1370
4 Georgia 6-0 1327
5 Washington 6-0 1284
6 TCU 5-0 1192
7 Wisconsin 5-0 1127
8 Washington State 6-0 1094
9 Ohio State 5-1 1051
10 Auburn 5-1 914
11 Miami 4-0 908
12 Oklahoma 4-1 851
13 USC 5-1 795
14 Oklahoma State 4-1 712
15 Virginia Tech 5-1 617
16 Notre Dame 5-1 583
17 Michigan 4-1 524
18 South Florida 5-0 482
19 San Diego State 6-0 465
20 NC State 5-1 421
21 Michigan State 4-1 416
22 UCF 4-0 274
23 Stanford 4-2 109
24 Texas Tech 4-1 105
25 Navy 5-0 74
Dropped from rankings: Louisville 17, Utah 20, Florida 21, West Virginia 23
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa State 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites