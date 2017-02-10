- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama & Clemson Claim Top 2 Rankings - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 5 – Sept. 30
Offense - RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St
Defense - CB Jalen Davis - Utah St.
Team of the Week – Auburn
Photo - QB Luke Falk - Washington St.
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 5 – Oct. 2
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 5-0
2 Clemson 5-0
3 Oklahoma 4-0
4 Penn State 5-0
5 Washington 5-0
6 Georgia 5-0
7 Wisconsin 5-0
8 Michigan 4-0
9 TCU 4-0
10 Ohio State 4-1
11 Washington State 5-0
12 Auburn 4-1
13 Miami 3-0
14 San Diego St 5-0
15 Oklahoma State 4-1
16 Notre Dame 4-1
17 Southern Cal 4-1
18 Louisville 4-1
19 South Florida 5-0
20 Utah 4-0
21 Virginia Tech 4-1
22 North Carolina St. 4-1
23 West Virginia 3-1
24 Florida 3-1
25 UCF 3-0
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (44) 5-0 1506
2 Clemson (17) 5-0 1475
3 Oklahoma 4-0 1392
4 Penn State 5-0 1325
5 Georgia 5-0 1237
6 Washington 5-0 1218
7 Michigan 4-0 1115
8 TCU 4-0 1079
9 Wisconsin 4-0 1028
10 Ohio State 4-1 1016
11 Washington State 5-0 980
12 Auburn 4-1 802
13 Miami 3-0 782
14 USC 4-1 713
15 Oklahoma State 4-1 664
16 Virginia Tech 4-1 549
17 Louisville 4-1 507
18 South Florida 5-0 440
19 San Diego State 5-0 373
20 Utah 4-0 358
21 Florida 3-1 349
Notre Dame 4-1 349
23 West Virginia 3-1 221
24 NC State 4-1 149
25 UCF 3-0 120
Dropped from rankings: Mississippi State 24, LSU 25
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida State 15, Georgia Tech 10, Texas Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas State 3, Memphis 2, Texas A&M 2, Maryland 1, Troy 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites