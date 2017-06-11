- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama and Georgia Headed for a SEC Playoff Showdown - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 10 - Nov. 4
Offense - QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
Defense - CB Joshua Jackson - Iowa
Team of the Week – Iowa
Photo - QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 10 – Nov. 6
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 9-0
2 Georgia 9-0
3 Wisconsin 10-0
4 Notre Dame 8-1
5 Clemson 8-1
6 Miami 9-0
7 Oklahoma 8-1
8 Washington 8-1
9 Auburn 7-2
10 Oklahoma State 7-2
11 Ohio State 6-2
12 TCU 8-1
13 Virginia Tech 7-2
14 Penn State 7-2
15 UCF 8-0
16 USC 8-2
17 Michigan St 7-2
18 Memphis 8-1
19 Washington State 8-2
20 Mississippi St 7-2
21 North Carolina St. 6-3
22 South Florida 8-1
23 Michigan 7-2
24 Iowa 6-3
25 West Virginia 6-3
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (56) 9-0 1520
2 Georgia (5) 9-0 1468
3 Notre Dame 8-1 1357
4 Clemson 8-1 1289
5 Oklahoma 8-1 1258
6 Wisconsin 9-0 1256
7 Miami 8-0 1220
8 TCU 8-1 1087
9 Washington 8-1 1061
10 Auburn 7-2 875
11 Ohio State 7-2 781
12 Oklahoma State 7-2 766
13 Michigan State 7-2 760
14 UCF 8-0 736
15 USC 8-2 718
16 Penn State 7-2 717
17 Virginia Tech 7-2 537
18 Mississippi State 7-2 464
19 Washington State 8-2 420
20 Memphis 8-1 376
21 Michigan 7-2 184
22 South Florida 8-1 177
23 West Virginia 6-3 163
24 Iowa State 6-3 155
25 Iowa 6-3 147
Dropped from rankings: Stanford 18, LSU 19, NC State 20, Arizona 23
Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise State 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego State 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites