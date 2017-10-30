- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama and Georgia Gives SEC Top Two Spots in Rankings - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 9 - Oct. 30
Offense - QB J.T. Barrett - Ohio St
Defense - DE Nick Bosa - Ohio St
Team of the Week – Iowa St.
Photo - QB J. T. Barrett – Ohio St
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 9 – Oct. 30
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 8-0
2 Georgia 8-0
3 Ohio State 6-1
4 Wisconsin 9-0
5 Notre Dame 7-1
6 Penn State 7-1
7 Clemson 7-1
8 TCU 7-1
9 Miami 8-0
10 Oklahoma 7-1
11 Washington 7-1
12 Oklahoma State 7-1
13 Virginia Tech 7-1
14 Iowa St 6-2
15 North Carolina St. 6-2
16 Auburn 6-2
17 UCF 7-0
18 USC 7-2
19 Stanford 6-2
20 LSU 6-2
21 Memphis 7-1
22 Mississippi St 6-2
23 Arizona 6-2
24 Washington State 7-2
25 Michigan St 6-2
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (59) 8-0 1523
2 Georgia (2) 8-0 1465
3 Ohio State 7-1 1332
4 Wisconsin 8-0 1256
5 Notre Dame 7-1 1254
6 Clemson 7-1 1196
7 Penn State 7-1 1189
8 Oklahoma 7-1 1147
9 Miami 7-0 1075
10 TCU 7-1 942
11 Oklahoma State 7-1 936
12 Washington 7-1 874
13 Virginia Tech 7-1 837
14 Iowa State 6-2 670
15 UCF 7-0 654
16 Auburn 6-2 576
17 USC 7-2 562
18 Stanford 6-2 434
19 LSU 6-2 338
20 NC State 6-2 333
21 Mississippi State 6-2 279
22 Memphis 7-1 270
23 Arizona 6-2 204
24 Michigan State 6-2 136
25 Washington State 7-2 122
Dropped from rankings: South Florida 17, West Virginia 22
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego State 3, Army 2, Boise State 2
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites