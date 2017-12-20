- Frank Coyle's Blog
The 2017 Draft Insiders’ First-Team America Team – 27th Annual All-American Team
2017 Draft Insiders' Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team
Two-time AFCA All-American QB Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston St, Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor and Monmouth University safety Mike Basile headline the 2017 Draft Insiders’ Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team announced by Frank Coyle. All-Americans Briscoe and Basile are two-time first team honorees.
Photo - QB Jeremiah Briscoe - Sam Houston St
Briscoe, a top-three finalist for the Walter Payton Award, has thrown for a SHSU single-season record 5,003 yards which leads the nation. He also leads the nation in passing yards per game (357.4) and touchdown passes (45). Basile has been a stalwart at safety for the Hawks since his freshman season. He was instrumental in their first Top 25 rankings this season that earned a playoff berth. He is a complete safety who has shown outstanding special teams skills over his long career. Taylor, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, led the nation with 162 tackles, 13.5 stops per game and 96 assisted tackles. He also added 13 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, four breakups, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry.
Draft Insiders’ Frank Coyle has selected an All-America team since 1992. He has specialized in nationwide scouting with a huge emphasis on the FCS level. He has been instrumental in finding QB Joe Flacco as a #1 pick and recommended him to the Senior Bowl. Flacco has called to the Mobile, Al classic after accepting an offer from the East-West Shrine game. Just two years ago, Coyle touted QB Carson Wentz as a premier talent and a first round prospect prior to the Senior Bowl. The 2016 Draft Insiders’ Yearbook ranked Wentz as the #1 QB prospect in the nation.
Players of the Year
Offense - QB Jeremiah Briscoe - Sam Houston St
Defense - DE/LB Andrew Ankrah - James Madison
First Team
*2016 All-American
Offense
Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)
QB *Jeremiah Briscoe 6-3 225 Sr. Sam Houston State K.C. Keeler Houston, Texas (Stratford)
RB Dominick Bragalone 5-11 230 Jr. Lehigh Andy Coen South Williamsport, Pa. (South Williamsport)
RB Roc Thomas 5-11 193 Sr. Jacksonville State John Grass Oxford, Ala. (Oxford)
WR Davion Davis 5-11 180 Jr. Sam Houston State K.C. Keeler Hutto, Texas (Hutto)
WR Jake Wieneke 6-4 215 Sr. South Dakota State John Stiegelmeier Maple Grove, Minn. (Maple Grove)
TE * Dallas Goedert 6-5 260 Sr. South Dakota State John Stiegelmeier Britton, S.D. (Britton-Hecla)
OL John Cook 6-4 325 Jr. Central Arkansas Steve Campbell Grenada, Miss. (Grenada)
OL Brandon Parker 6-7 309 RSr. North Carolina A&T Rod Broadway Kannapolis, N.C. (A.L. Brown)
OL Matthew Schmidt 6-3 290 Sr. Furman Clay Hendrix Stokesdale, N.C. (McMichael)
OL Austin Kuhnert 6-4 304 Sr. North Dakota State Chris Klieman Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
OL Timon Parris 6-5 320 Sr. Stony Brook Chuck Priore Floral Park, N.Y. (Floral Park)
Defense
Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)
DL * P.J. Hall 6-1 310 Sr. Sam Houston State K.C. Keeler Seguin, Texas (Seguin)
DL * Darius Jackson 6-3 242 RSr. Jacksonville State John Grass Bessemer, Ala. (McAdory)
DL Ahmad Gooden 6-1 240 Jr. Samford Chris Hatcher Talladega, Ala. (Talladega)
DL Andrew Ankrah 6-4 248 RSr. James Madison Mike Houston Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard)
LB Brett Taylor 6-2 230 Sr. Western Illinois Charlie Fisher Macomb, Ill. (Macomb)
LB Bryson Armstrong 5-11 201 RFr. Kennesaw State Brian Bohannon Marietta, Ga. (Kell)
LB * Darius Leonard 6-3 235 RSr. South Carolina State Buddy Pough Lake View, S.C. (Lake View)
DB Siran Neal 6-1 205 RSr. Jacksonville State John Grass Eufaula, Ala. (Eufaula)
DB * Mike Basile 6-1 200 Sr. Monmouth (N.J.) Kevin Callahan Brick, N.J. (Memorial)
DB * Tre Dempsey 5-10 184 Sr. North Dakota State Chris Klieman Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)
DB Rashad Robinson 5-11 182 Jr. James Madison Mike Houston Richmond, Va. (Hermitage)
Specialists
Pos/ Name/ Ht. Wt./ Class / School/ Coach/ Hometown (High School)
P Keith Wrzuszczak 5-11 212 Sr. Eastern Kentucky Mark Elder Geelong, Victoria, Australia (Oberon)
PK Justin Thompson 5-10 156 Jr. Kennesaw State Brian Bohannon Evans, Ga. (Aquinas)
AP * Detrez Newsome 5-10 210 Sr. Western Carolina Mark Speir Raeford, N.C. (Hoke County)
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites