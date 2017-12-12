- Frank Coyle's Blog
The 2017 Draft Insiders’ 27th Annual First-Team All-America Team - by Frank Coyle
Players of the Year
Offense - QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
Defense - DE Bradley Chubb - N.C. State
Photo - DE Bradley Chubb - N.C. State
Offense
QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 6-1 220 Sr.
RB Saquon Barkley - Penn State 5-11 230 Jr.
RB Bryce Love - Stanford 5-10 196 Jr.
WR James Washington - Oklahoma St 6-0 205 Sr.
WR Anthony Miller - Memphis 5-11 190 Sr.
WR Michael Gallop - Colorado St 6-1 200 Sr.
TE Mark Andrews - Oklahoma 6-5 254 Jr.
OL Orlando Brown - Oklahoma 6-8 345 Jr.
OL Mike McGlinchey - Notre Dame 6-8 315 Sr.
OL Quenton Nelson - Notre Dame 6-5 330 Sr.
OL Braden Smith - Auburn 6-6 310 Sr.
C Billy Price - Ohio State 6-4 312 Sr.
Defense
DE Bradley Chubb - N.C. State 6-4 275 Sr.
DE Clelin Ferrell - Clemson 6-5 265 Jr.
DT Ed Oliver - Houston 6-3 290 So.
DT Christian Wilkins - Clemson 6-4 310 Sr.
LB Hercules Mata’afa - Washington State 6-2 255 Sr.
LB Josey Jewell - Iowa 6-2 236 Sr.
LB T.J. Edwards - Wisconsin 6-1 245 Sr.
LB Roquan Smith - Georgia 6-1 225 Jr.
CB Josh Jackson - Iowa 6-1 192 Jr.
CB Denzel Ward - Ohio State 5-10 190 Jr.
DB DeShon Elliott - Texas 6-2 210 Jr.
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick - Alabama 6-1 202 Jr.
Specialists
K Matt Gay - Utah 6-1 220 Jr.
P Michael Dickson - Texas 6-3 205 Jr.
KR Tony Pollard - Memphis 5-11 200 So.
PR Dante Pettis - Washington 6-1 195 Sr.
AP Rashaad Penny - San Diego State 5-11 220 Sr.
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites