- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
LB Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt Joins Growing Defensive Blue Chip Underclassmen List
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Jan. 15th
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo – LB Zach Cunningham - Vanderbilt
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft
Offense
Quarterbacks (6)
Jerod Evans QB Virginia Tech rJr
Brad Kaaya QB Miami Jr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech Jr
Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina Jr
Deshaun Watson QB Clemson Jr
Running Backs (18)
James Conner RB Pittsburgh rJr
Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Elijah Hood RB North Carolina Jr
Aaron Jones RB UTEP rJr.
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee rJr
Marlon Mack RB South Florida Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma rSoph
Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Jr
Devine Redding RB Indiana Jr
Curtis Samuel WR/RB Ohio State Jr
Stan ‘Boom’ Williams RB Kentucky Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers (22)
Noah Brown WR Ohio State rSoph
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr.
Malachi Dupre WR LSU Jr
Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Jr
Shelton Gibson WR West Virginia Jr
Chris Godwin WR Penn St Jr.
Chad Hansen WR California rJr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech rJr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jr
Isaiah McKenzie WR Georgia Jr
Deon-Tay McManus WR Marshall rJr
Speedy Noil WR Texas A&M Jr
John Ross WR Washington rJr
Travis Rudolph WR Florida State Jr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M rJr
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Southern Cal Jr
ArDarius Stewart WR Alabama Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Ishmael Zamora WR Baylor rSoph
Tight Ends (4)
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland rJr
Offensive Linemen (6)
Garett Bolles OT Utah Jr
Rod Johnson OT Florida State Jr
Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin Jr
Cam Robinson OT Alabama Jr
David Sharpe OT Florida Jr
Damien Mama OG Southern Cal Jr
Defensive Players
Linemen(15)
Derek Barnett DE Tennessee Jr
Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Jr
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Carl Lawson DE Auburn rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami rJr.
Garrett Sickels DE Penn St rJr
Solomon Thomas DE Stanford rSoph
Caleb Brantley DT Florida Jr
Davon Godchaux DT LSU Jr
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Elijah Qualls DT Washington Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. rJr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Linebackers (11)
Alex Anzalone LB Florida rJr
Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt Jr
Ukeme Eligwe LB Georgia Southern Jr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Elijah Lee LB Kansas St Jr
Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State Jr
Marcus Oliver LB Indiana Jr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern rJr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
TJ Watt LB Wisconsin rJr
Defensive Backs
Cornerbacks(7)
Gareon Conley CB Ohio State rJr
Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama rSoph
Sidney Jones CB Washington Jr
Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State rSoph
Teez Tabor CB Florida Jr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Quincy Wilson CB Florida Jr
Safeties
Jamal Adams S LSU Jr
Budda Baker S Washington Jr
Malik Hooker S Ohio State Jr
Josh Jones S N.C. State rJr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan St. Jr
Jabrill Peppers S Michigan rSoph
Marcus Williams S Utah Jr
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
Draft Insiders’ 2016-2017 All-Pro Teams
Offensive Player of Year - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
Defensive Player of Year - DE/LB Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
Photo - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
First Team
Offense
Name /Position/Team
QB Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons
RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys
RB David Johnson - Arizona Cardinals
WR Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Odell Beckham Jr. - NY Giant
TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
LT Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
RT Jack Conklin - Tennessee Titans
OG Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys
OG Kelechi Osemele - Oakland Raiders
C Travis Frederick - Dallas Cowboys
Defense
Name /Position/Team
DE Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
DE Olivier Vernon - NY Giants
DT Aaron Donald - St. Louis Rams
DT Damon Harrison - New York Giants
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
OLB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
ILB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks
ILB Sean Lee - Dallas Cowboys
CB Janoris Jenkins - NY Giants
CB Marcus Peters - Kansas City Chiefs
S Eric Berry - Kansas City Chiefs
S Landon Collins - New York Giants
DB Chris Harris Jr. - Denver Broncos
Special teams
Kicker - Justin Tucker - Baltimore
Punter - Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles
Punt returner - Tyreek Hill - Kansas City
Kick returner - Cordarrelle Patterson - Minnesota
Special teamer - Matthew Slater - New England
Second Team
Offense
QB Tom Brady - New England
RB Le'Veon Bell - Pittsburgh
RB Jay Ajayi - Miami
WR Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons
WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay
TE Greg Olsen - Carolina
LT David Bakhtiari - Green Bay
RT Mitchell Schwartz - Kansas City
OG Marshal Yanda - Baltimore
OG David DeCastro - Pittsburgh
C Alex Mack - Atlanta
Defense
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Houston
DE Cameron Wake - Miami
DT Gerald McCoy - Tampa Bay
DT Ndamukong Suh - Miami
OLB Lorenzo Alexander - Buffalo
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Houston
ILB Luke Kuechly - Carolina
ILB C.J. Mosley - Baltimore
CB Aqib Talib - Denver Broncos
CB Malcolm Butler - New England
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Green Bay
S Devin McCourty – New England
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie - NY Giants
Special Teams
K Matt Bryant - Atlanta
P Brad Wing - NY Giants
KR Kenyan Drake - Miami
PR Marcus Sherels - Minnesota
Special Teamer - Nate Ebner - New England
Draft Insiders' / Associated Press – Final Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 11
Clemson Shocks Alabama With Late TD 35-31 in Classic Title Game
Team of Week - Clemson
Offensive Player of Game Deshaun Watson - Clemson
Defensive Player of Game Ryan Anderson - Alabama
Photo - QB Deshaun Watson - Clemson
Draft Insiders' - Top 25 Rankings
Rank/ Team/ Rec
1 Clemson - 14-1
2 Alabama) - 14-1
3 Southern Cal - 10-3
4 Washington - 12-2
5 Ohio St - 11-2
6 Oklahoma - 11-2
7 Florida St - 10-3
8 Michigan - 10-3
9 Penn State - 11-3
10 Wisconsin - 11-3
11 Oklahoma State - 10-3
12 Stanford - 10-3
13 LSU - 7-4
14 Florida - 9-4
15 Western Michigan - 13-1
16 Virginia Tech - 10-4
17 West Virginia - 10-3
18 South Florida - 11-2
19 Colorado - 10-4
20 Louisville - 9-4
21 Miami - 9-4
22 Tennessee - 9-4
23 Utah - 9-4
24 Auburn - 8-5
25 San Diego St - 11-3
AP Final Top 25
Rank/ Team/1st Place Votes / Rec/ Pts
1 Clemson (60) - 14-1 1500
2 Alabama - 14-1 1440
3 USC - 10-3 1292
4 Washington - 12-2 1277
5 Oklahoma - 11-2 1252
6 Ohio State - 11-2 1240
7 Penn State - 11-3 1130
8 Florida St - 10-3 1105
9 Wisconsin - 11-3 1032
10 Michigan - 10-3 1001
11 Oklahoma St - 10-3 920
12 Stanford - 10-3 730
13 LSU - 8-4 651
14 Florida - 9-4 640
15 Western Michigan - 13-1 619
16 Virginia Tech - 10-4 610
17 Colorado - 10-4 585
18 West Virginia - 10-3 368
19 South Florida - 11-2 358
20 Miami - 9-4 338
21 Louisville - 9-4 277
22 Tennessee - 9-4 253
23 Utah - 9-4 222
24 Auburn - 8-5 206
25 San Diego State - 11-3 113
Dropped from rankings: Iowa 21, Pittsburgh 22, Temple 23, Nebraska 24
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, Western Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise State 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Washington State 1, Navy 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College and NFL football especially during the postseason team and All-star and Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and several web sites
Alabama Goes For Record 5th National Title in 8 Years
Alabama hopes to set a new standard for FBS schools tonight by winning an unprecedented fifth national championship in eight seasons. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Tampa Florida at 8 p.m. et on ESPN).
None of the legendary football programs, including Notre Dame under coach Frank Leahy who won four in seven seasons in 1943, '46, '47 and '49, Miami who won four titles in nine seasons under three different coaches (1983-91), Oklahoma in the '50s, under Bud Wilkinson who led the Sooners on a still unmatched 47-game unbeaten streak, Florida State despite finishing in the top five in 14 consecutive years (1987-2000), Nebraska who finished #1 three times in a four-year span (1994, '95, '97), USC in the 2000s, when it came within a last-minute TD vs Texas of winning three consecutive national championships and not even Alabama under legendary coach Bear Bryant who won three national championships in the '60s and again in the '70s.
They all come up short compared to the current Alabama run under HC Nick Saban. Saban hopes to match Bryant with a 6th national title in the poll era. Alabama will have to beat a motivated Clemson club that wants revenge in this title match from last season. Clemson actually held the lead in the early 4th quarter before losing in a thrilling championship matchup 45-40.
The Tide wins the old fashion way – very tough defense and a ground attack that pounds the rock. Under Saban’s coaching reign, their stable of big backs has no end and they rely on sophomore Bo Scarbrough to move the chains and wear down a defensive front with deceptive speed to break big plays. Freshman QB Jalen Hurts has directed his attack well, showing fine ball management with excellent running skills and consistent accuracy in the shorter zones. The Bama defense is one of their most dominating units in history with new records for defensive TDs in consecutive games. Their front has controlled the line of scrimmage consistently on both sides of the ball to make this incredible run of national titles. The defense features five future #1 picks, plus a few other highly regarded prospects that are part of this record setting unit.
Tonight they hope to set a new standard for college football champions.
Tide Rolls - Alabama 31 Clemson 20
Draft Insiders’ 2016 Rookie Team
Cowboys, Falcons and Chargers Post Best Rookie Classes
Photo - RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
Offensive Player of Year - RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
Defensive Player of Year - DE Joey Bosa - San Diego
First team Offense
QB Dak Prescott - Dallas
RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
FB Derek Watt - San Diego
WR Mike Thomas - New Orleans
WR Sterling Shepard - NY Giants
TE Hunter Henry - San Diego
OT Jack Conklin - Tennessee
OT Ronnie Stanley - Baltimore
OG Laremy Tunsil - Miami
OG Joe Thuney - New England
OC Graham Glasgow - Detroit
First Team Defense
DE Joey Bosa - San Diego
DE DeForest Buckner - San Francisco
DT Javon Hargrave - Pittsburgh
DT Chris Jones - Kansas City
LB Leonard Floyd - Chicago
LB DeVondre Campbell - Atlanta
LB Deion Jones - Atlanta
LB Darron Lee - NY Jets
CB Vernon Hargreaves - Tampa Bay
CB Jalen Ramsey - Jacksonville
S Keanu Neal - Atlanta
S Vonn Bell - New Orleans
P Riley Dixon - Denver
K Will Lutz - New Orleans
RS Tyreek Hill - Kansas City
Head Coach - Ben McAdoo - NY Giants
Offense - Second Team
QB Carson Wentz - Philadelphia
RB Jordan Howard - Chicago
FB Andy Janovich - Denver
WR Tajae Sharp - Tennessee
WR Will Fuller - Houston
TE Tyler Higbee - Los Angeles
OT Taylor Decker - Detroit
OT Joe Haeg - Indianapolis
OG Josh Garnett - San Francisco
OG Germain Ifedi - Seattle
OC Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis
Defense - Second Team
DE Noah Spence - Tampa Bay
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Jacksonville
DT Jihad Ward - Oakland
DT Maliek Collins - Dallas
LB Blake Martinez - Green Bay
LB Jordan Jenkins - NY Jets
LB Elandon Roberts - New England
LB Jatavis Brown - San Diego
CB Eli Apple - NY Giants
CB Tavon Young - Baltimore
S Sean Davis - Pittsburgh
S Karl Joseph - Oakland
P Drew Kaser - San Diego
K Robert Aguayo - Tampa Bay
RS Kenyan Drake - Miami
Head Coach - Adam Gase - Miami