Senior Bowl 2017
North & South Practices
Key Performers at the Senior Bowl Practices
OL Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky was one of the early stars of the Senior Bowl practices in drills when he went down with an ankle injury. He stopped practicing after a high ankle sprain sustained this week. It may jeopardize him playing in the game Saturday. Earlier, he helped his cause significantly with a display of highly developed technique along with footwork, strong hands and the strength to anchor. He won continuously in one on one drills on Tuesday and proved highly competitive in the process. The ankle injury will be monitored through the week with his availability for practices most likely finished.
Photo - TE O.J. Howard - Alabama
Rosters http://www.seniorbowl.com/rosters-2017.php
Weigh-in Monday - January 23
Rising Players in Mid-week Practices
QB Davis Webb - 6-4, 230 California
Showing the skill set to continue to improve and eventually become an NFL starter.
RB Kareem Hunt - 5-11, 210 Toledo
Well-rounded back dropped weight and looks quicker while sustaining his power.
WR Cooper Kupp - 6-2, 195 Eastern Washington
Sure handed wideout fit in like a glove in Mobile.
WR Zay Jones - 6-0, 200 East Carolina
Record setting receiver looks smooth with the ability to run the full route tree.
WR Taywan Taylor - 6-0, 195 Western Kentucky
Smooth receiver displays fine hands and body control to be a factor in the game.
WR Josh Reynolds - 6-4, 190 Texas A&M
Big agile kid can elevate and make the tough catch at the sidelines and over the middle.
TE O.J. Howard - 6-6, 250 Alabama
Well-developed prospect is the #1 player at a deep and talented position.
TE Evan Engram - 6-3, 230 Mississippi
Quick mobile pass catcher shows wide receiver skills to be a factor early in the NFL game.
TE Gerald Everett - 6-3, 230 South Alabama
Mobile tweener performer has soft hands and run after the catch ability to play with this talented group.
OT Julie’n Davenport - 6-6, 315 Bucknell
Huge tackle has intriguing physical talent and has performed well vs top edge rushers.
OG Danny Isidora - 6-4, 310 Miami (Fl.)
Wide body guard has stoned several top flight tackles in one on one drills.
DE Daeshon Hall - 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
Tall edge rusher has shown nice improvement over the practices and has helped his cause.
DE Jordan Willis - 6-3, 260 Kansas St
Quick edge rusher has drawn attention with his burst off the edge.
DT Montravious Adams - 6-2, 310 Auburn
Mobile tackle displays a quick burst to penetrate in the middle.
DT Eddie Vanderdoes - 6-3, 320 UCLA
Young tackle has answered some questions about his talent and health this week.
DT Larry Ogunjobi - 6-2, 305 Charlotte
Quick interior defender has shown the ability to win early on the down
LB Tarell Basham - 6-3, 260 Ohio
Tweener has consistently flashed quickness and power off the edge.
CB Tre’Davious White - 5-11, 195 LSU
Long cover man has shown the skill set to shutdown top flight receivers.
CB Jourdan Lewis - 5-10, 180 Michigan
Quick twitch corner has held up well vs premier receivers.
S Justin Evans - 6-0, 205 Texas A&M
Smooth free safety moves easily to the ball and has drawn raves in coverage.
S Obi Melifonwu - 6-4, 220 UConn
Huge safety runs to the ball to close and finish and has helped his cause.
Prior to the start of the weigh-ins, Senior Bowl executive Phil Savage listed
Players who turned down invitations to the Senior Bowl week
QB Deshaun Watson (Clemson)
RB Wayne Gallman (Clemson)
WR Dede Westbrook (Oklahoma)
WR Mike Williams (Clemson)
TE Jordan Leggett (Clemson)
DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)
Taco Charlton (Michigan)
center Pat Elflein (Ohio State)
CB Kevin King (Washington)
CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)
Invited Players Rehabbing Late season injuries - not participating
WR Corey Davis - Western Michigan (shoulder)
TE Jake Butt - Michigan (knee)
TE Cole Hikutini - Louisville (knee)
TE Bucky Hodges - Virginia Tech (undisclosed)
OG Dorian Johnson - Pittsburgh (ankle)
DE Takkarist McKinley - UCLA (shoulder)
DE Demarcus Walker - Florida State (foot)
DE Tim Williams - Alabama (elbow)
LB Kendall Beckwith - LSU (knee)
LB Jarrad Davis - Florida (ankle)
LB Reuben Foster - Alabama (hand)
CB Chidobe Awuzie - Colorado (toe)
S Josh Harvey-Clemons - Louisville (hamstring)
Players who accepted an invite and will be here to participate in interviews with clubs. They suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year and will not play this week.
They include
QB Chad Kelly - Ole Miss (knee)
QB Seth Russell - Baylor (ankle)
S Eddie Jackson - Alabama (leg)
S Marcus Maye - Florida (arm)
Top 50 Pro Prospects for the NFL Draft 2017
* Declared Underclassmen - Jan., 2017 - Pre Senior Bowl & NFL Combine Rankings
Prospect/Pos/ Ht/Wt/School
1. * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2. Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
3. * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
4. * Jabrill Peppers DB 6-0, 210 Michigan
5. * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
Photo - S Jamal Adams - LSU
6. * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
7. * Jamal Adams S 6-0, 210 LSU
8. * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
9. * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
10. * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
11. Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
12. * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
13. * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
14. * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
15. * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
16. * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
17. * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
18. * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
19. O.J. Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
20. * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
21. * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
22. * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
23. * Malik Hooker S 6-1, 200 Ohio State
24. * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
25. Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
26. Tim Williams DE 6-3, 255 Alabama
27. Desmond King CB 5-10, 200 Iowa
28. Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
29. * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
30. * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
31. * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern California
32. Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
33. Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
34. * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
35. * Adoree Jackson CB 5-11, 185 Southern California
36. * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
37. * TJ Watt LB 6-4, 235 Wisconsin
38. Ryan Anderson LB 6-2, 255 Alabama
39. * Quincy Wilson CB 6-1, 210 Florida
40. * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio State
41. Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
42. * Gareon Conley CB 6-0, 190 Ohio State
43. * Garett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
44. Cordrea Tankersley CB 6-0, 195 Clemson
45. * Budda Baker S 5-10, 195 Washington
46. Jarrad Davis LB 6-1, 230 Florida
47. * Bucky Hodges TE 6-6, 245 Virginia Tech
48. Dorian Johnson OG 6-5, 300 Pittsburgh
49. * D’Onta Foreman RB 5-11, 230 Texas
50. Demarcus Walker DE 6-2, 275 Florida State
2017 NFL Draft
The National Football League announced the names of 95 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2017 NFL Draft and eight players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
There were 95 players granted special early eligibility in 2016, and 74 in 2015. There were a record 98 early entrants in the 2014 draft. Each of the 95 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.
Photo - QB DeShone Kizer - Notre Dame
Players granted special eligibility for the 2017 NFL Draft
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Budda Baker, S, Washington
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State
KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
Devin Childress, WR, North Park
Michael Clark, WR, Marshall
James Conner, RB, Pitt
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC
Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame
Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU
Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State
Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami
Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern
Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Elijah Hood, RB, North Carolina
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP
Josh Jones, S, N.C. State
Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Jerome Lane, WR, Akron
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State
Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa
For Rest of Underclassmen List – go to next page
Senior Bowl 2017 – Practice Schedule
Senior Bowl week is here and once again Executive Director Phil Savage has assembled an excellent group of pro prospects for the North and South squads.
Phil Savage joined the Senior Bowl as its Executive Director in May of 2012 after working in the NFL as a coach, scout and executive for 20 years. As the Director of College Scouting and later as the Director of Player Personnel with the Baltimore Ravens, Savage helped assemble a roster that included 12 Pro Bowlers - and won Super Bowl XXXV. In his four years as General Manager of the Cleveland Browns he drafted or acquired five Pro Bowlers, including OT Joe Thomas and KR Josh Cribbs. He is a graduate of the University of the South - Sewanee and earned his Masters at the University of Alabama.
Photo - WR Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
Rosters http://www.seniorbowl.com/rosters-2017.php
Weigh-in
Monday - January 23
Practice Schedule
Tuesday, January 24
1:15 pm – 3:00 pm (SOUTH)
3:30 pm – 5:15 pm (NORTH)
Wednesday, January 25
12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (NORTH)
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)
Thursday, January 26
12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (NORTH)
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)
* All Practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
* General public enters from East stands
* Media/NFL enter from West stands
Game: Saturday, January 28, 2017
TIME: 1:30pm CT
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: Ladd-Peebles Stadium (38,888)
TELEVISION: NFL Network
TICKETS: $30, $20, $10
Key Players to Watch in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game
Today begins two weeks of the three major All-star games, East-West Shrine, NFLPA and Senior Bowls. DraftInsiders.com will have extensive reports from those week long events including in an upcoming Newsletter.
Photo - TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
Offensive Prospects
QB Alek Torgersen #15 - 6’2” 215 - Pennsylvania
QB Gunner Kiel #10 - 6’4” 225 - Cincinnati
RB Eli McGuire #1 - 5’9” 205 - Louisiana-Lafayette
RB Joe Williams #28 - 5'11" 205 - Utah
RB De’Veon Smith #2 - 5’11” 224 - Michigan
WR Billy Brown #81 - 6’3” 254 - Shepherd
WR Austin Carr #80 - 6’ 200 - Northwestern
WR DeAngelo Yancey #88 - 6’1” 220 - Purdue
TE Blake Jarmin #47 - 6’5” 245 - Oklahoma St.
TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
OT Sam Tevi #52 - 6'5" 310 - Utah
Defensive Prospects
DE Deatrich Wise #99 - 6’5” 275 - Arkansas
DE Bryan Cox #94 - 6’3” 265 - Florida
DT Ralph Green #96 - 6’3” 329 - Indiana
LB Calvin Munson #54 - 6’1” 245 - San Diego State
LB Hardy Nickerson Jr. #43 - 6’ 235 - Illinois
CB Channing Stribling #8 - 6’2” 180 - Michigan
CB Fabian Moreau #2 - 6’ 205 - UCLA
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 25 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites