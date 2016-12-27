- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
But at the top of the hill, enemies await."
Underclassmen (35) for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Dec. 31th
RB Alvin Kamara of Tennessee & LB Anthony Walker of Northwestern Declare for the NFL Draft
As the college bowl season unfolds, the number of underclassmen to announce their intention to declare for the NFL Draft 2017 increases daily. With 21 key bowl games remaining from Wednesday Dec. 28th including both the semi-final and finals for the CFC title, underclassmen continue to enter the NFL Draft 2017. The highest rated underclassmen remain uncommitted until after their bowl appearance. That is the way it was designed for underclassmen to complete their commitment to their college for a full season and postseason. Several highly regarded underclassmen, namely backs, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey announced in earlier December their intention to prepare for the NFL Draft training program process rather than complete their season in their teams’ bowl game. That’s a disturbing development that most likely will increase over time and another example of the misuse of the system by self serving agents and selfish players.
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo – WR Mike Williams - Clemson
Quarterbacks
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Running Backs
James Conner RB Pittsburgh Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech Jr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Jr
Defensive Players
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami Jr.
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. Jr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern Jr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Josh Jones S N.C. State Jr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan State Jr
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
January All-Star Games 2017 Postseason
Jan. 15 - Tropical Bowl - FBS All-star Game - Daytona Beach, Fl. www.tropicalbowl.com
Jan. 21 - NFLPA Collegiate Game- StubHub Center @ Cal St Univ, Dominguez Hills, Ca.- 1 pm - FS1
Jan. 21 - East-West Shrine - St. Petersburg, Florida - 3 pm est - NFL Network
Photo - DL Jonathan Allen - Alabama
** Senior Bowl Game - Jan 28, 2017 Mobile, Al. - 1:30 pm CT- NFL Network **
Weigh-in- Practices - Monday Jan 23rd thru Thursday Jan 26th
http://www.seniorbowl.com/
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
NFL Power Poll - Week 16
Week 16 - Five Divisional Races Decide Final Playoff Clubs
Team of the Week - Tennessee Titans
Offensive Player of Week - QB Drew Brees - Saints
Defensive Player of Week - Safety Keanu Neal - Falcons
Rookie of Week - QB Dak Prescott - Cowboys
Photo - QB Drew Brees - Saints
Game of Week #16 - Baltimore Ravens (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5)
X - Divisional winner / Y- clinched playoff spot
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 12-2 y - COWBOYS
#2 - 12-2 x - PATRIOTS
#3 - 11-3 y - RAIDERS
#4 - 9-4-1 x - SEAHAWKS
#5 - 9-5 STEELERS
#6 - 10-4 GIANTS
#7 - 10-4 CHIEFS
#8 - 8-6 PACKERS
#9 - 9-5 LIONS
#10 - 9-5 FALCONS
#11 - 9-5 DOLPHINS
#12 - 8-6 RAVENS
#13 - 8-6 BUCCANEERS
#14 - 8-6 TITANS
#15 - 8-6 BRONCOS
#16 - 7-6-1 REDSKINS
#17 - 8-6 TEXANS
#18 - 7-7 COLTS
#19 - 7-7 VIKINGS
#20 - 7-7 BILLS
#21 - 6-8 SAINTS
#22 - 6-8 PANTHERS
#23 - 5-8-1 CARDINALS
#24 - 5-8-1 BENGALS
#25 - 5-9 EAGLES
#26 - 5-9 CHARGERS
#27 - 4-10 RAMS
#28 - 4-10 JETS
#29 - 3-11 BEARS
#30 - 2-12 JAGUARS
#31 - 1-13 49ers
#32 - 0-14 BROWNS
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
DraftInsiders.com 2016 Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team - First Team
Four-time FCS All-American Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington and Missouri linebacker Dylan Cole headline DraftInsiders.com 2016 FCS Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team.
Cooper Kupp became the first player in FCS history to be named a four-time FCS All-American, leads the level in receiving yards per game (126.7), is second in receptions per game (8.9), and is third in receiving touchdowns (15). Kupp has now broken 15 FCS, 11 Big Sky and 25 EWU records in his illustrious career. Cole led the FCS with 142 total tackles and was second in the nation with 85 solo tackles. He also recorded eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Both players are on the Senior Bowl Watch list for this January and among the highest rated small college prospects to move on to the NFL from the FCS level.
Photo – WR Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
Offense
Pos/ Name / Ht. Wt./ Class /School
WR ** Cooper Kupp 6-2 215 - RSr. Eastern Washington
WR Brian Brown 6-2 205 - Sr. Richmond
TE Dallas Goedert 6-4 250 - Jr. South Dakota State
OL * Corey Levin 6-5 305 - Sr. Tennessee-Chat
OL Erik Austell 6-4 285 - RSr. Charleston Southern
OL Julie’n Davenport 6-7 315 - Sr. Bucknell
OL Zack Johnson 6-4 331 - Sr. North Dakota State
OL Mitchell Kirsch 6-6 300 - RSr. James Madison
QB Jeremiah Briscoe 6-3 220 - Jr. Sam Houston State
RB Khalid Abdullah 5-10 220 - Sr. James Madison
RB Chase Edmonds 5-9 205 - Jr. Fordham
Defense
Pos/ Name/ Ht. Wt./ Class/ School
DL * Keionta Davis 6-4 270 - Sr. Tennessee-Chattanooga
DL Samson Ebukam 6-3 240 - Sr. Eastern Washington
DL Tanoh Kpassagnon 6-7 290 - Sr. Villanova
DL Karter Schult 6-4 269 - Sr. Northern Iowa
LB Dylan Cole 6-1 240 - Sr. Missouri State
LB Christian Kuntz 6-2 228 - RSr. Duquesne
LB Darius Leonard 6-3 220 - RJr. South Carolina State
DB * Donald Payne 6-0 223 - Sr. Stetson
DB Tre Dempsey 5-10 179 - Jr. North Dakota State
DB Casey DeAndrade 5-11 216 - Sr. New Hampshire
DB Brendan Langley 6-2 193 - Sr. Lamar
Specialists
Pos/ Name/ Ht. Wt./ Class/ School
P Miles Bergner 6-0 225 - Sr. South Dakota
PK Eric Medina 5-11 195 - Sr. Texas Southern
AP Detrez Newsome 5-10 210 - Jr. Western Carolina
** - 2013-2014-2015 All-American * - 2015 All-American
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
College Bowl Season 2016-2017
Saturday, December 31
matchup time (ET) nat tv
CFP Semifinal Games
CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL - CFP SEMIFINAL
#4 Washington #1 Alabama 3:00 PM ESPN
Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga
FIESTA BOWL - CFP SEMIFINAL
#3 Ohio State #2 Clemson 7:00 PM ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Az
Monday, January 9
CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
TBD TBD 8:00 PM ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
For the Top 25 Prospects by Position – December Rankings available now!!
Free for Full Subscribers - order today
Saturday, December 17
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
NEW MEXICO BOWL
New Mexico vs Texas San Antonio 2:00 PM ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Houston vs San Diego State 3:30 PM ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nv
RAYCOM MEDIA CAMELLIA BOWL
Appalachian State vs Toledo 5:30 PM ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
AUTONATION CURE BOWL
UCF vs Arkansas State 5:30 PM CBSSN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Southern Mississippi vs Louisiana Lafayette 9:00 PM ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La
Monday, December 19
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Central Michigan vs Tulsa 2:30 PM ESPN
MARLINS PARK, Miami, FL
Tuesday, December 20
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
BOCA RATON BOWL
Memphis vs Western Kentucky 7:00 PM ESPN
FAU Football Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Wednesday, December 21
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
POINSETTIA BOWL
BYU vs Wyoming 9:00 PM ESPN
Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Ca
Thursday, December 22
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Idaho vs Colorado State 7:00 PM ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Friday, December 23
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
BAHAMAS BOWL
Eastern Michigan vs Old Dominion 1:00 PM ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, NP
LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL
Louisiana Tech vs #25 Navy 4:30 PM ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Tx
DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL
Ohio vs Troy 8:00 PM ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Saturday, December 24
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
HAWAI'I BOWL
Hawai'i vs Middle Tennessee 8:00 PM ESPN
Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hi
Monday, December 26
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
ST. PETERSBURG BOW
Miami (OH) vs Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN
Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg, FL
QUICK LANE BOWL
Maryland vs Boston College 2:30 PM ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
NC State vs Vanderbilt 5:00 PM ESPN2
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La
Tuesday, December 27
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
Army vs North Texas 12:00 PM ESPN
Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Tx
MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN
#24 Temple vs Wake Forest 3:30 PM ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md
HOLIDAY BOWL
Minnesota vs Washington State 7:00 PM ESPN
Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Ca
CACTUS BOWL
Boise State vs Baylor 10:15 PM ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, Az
For Complete Bowl Schedule - go to Next page