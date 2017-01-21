- Frank Coyle's Blog
You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
Key Players to Watch in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game
Today begins two weeks of the three major All-star games, East-West Shrine, NFLPA and Senior Bowls. DraftInsiders.com will have extensive reports from those week long events including in an upcoming Newsletter.
Photo - TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
Offensive Prospects
QB Alek Torgersen #15 - 6’2” 215 - Pennsylvania
QB Gunner Kiel #10 - 6’4” 225 - Cincinnati
RB Eli McGuire #1 - 5’9” 205 - Louisiana-Lafayette
RB Joe Williams #28 - 5'11" 205 - Utah
RB De’Veon Smith #2 - 5’11” 224 - Michigan
WR Billy Brown #81 - 6’3” 254 - Shepherd
WR Austin Carr #80 - 6’ 200 - Northwestern
WR DeAngelo Yancey #88 - 6’1” 220 - Purdue
TE Blake Jarmin #47 - 6’5” 245 - Oklahoma St.
TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
OT Sam Tevi #52 - 6'5" 310 - Utah
Defensive Prospects
DE Deatrich Wise #99 - 6’5” 275 - Arkansas
DE Bryan Cox #94 - 6’3” 265 - Florida
DT Ralph Green #96 - 6’3” 329 - Indiana
LB Calvin Munson #54 - 6’1” 245 - San Diego State
LB Hardy Nickerson Jr. #43 - 6’ 235 - Illinois
CB Channing Stribling #8 - 6’2” 180 - Michigan
CB Fabian Moreau #2 - 6’ 205 - UCLA
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 25 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
NFL Draft 2017 - First Round Mock Draft -
Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers & Mitch Trubisky Top First Round NFL Draft
Photo – QB Mitch Trubisky - North Carolina
* Underclassmen - Selection order prior to Championship games
x - Division winner y - Wild card team
First Round
Team / W-L / Player / Position / Ht/Wt / School
1 Cleveland 1-15 - * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2 San Fran 2-14 - * Jabrill Peppers SS 6-0, 210 Michigan
3 Chicago 3-13 - * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
4 Jacksonville 3-13 - Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
5 Tenn (LA Rams) 4-12 - * Jamal Adams FS 6-0, 210 LSU
6 NY Jets 5-11 - * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
7 LA Chargers 5-11 - * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
8 Carolina 6-10 - * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
9 Cincinnati 6-9-1 - * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
10 Buffalo 7-9 - * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
11 New Orleans 7-9 - * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
12 Cleve (Phil) 7-9 - * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
13 Arizona 7-8-1 - * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
14 Indianapolis 8-8 - * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
15 Phil (Minn) 8-8 - * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
16 Baltimore 8-8 - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
17 Washington 8-7-1 - * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
18 Tennessee 9-7 - * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
19 Tampa Bay 9-7 - * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
20 Denver 9-7 - Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
21 y Detroit 9-8 - Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
22 y Miami 10-7 - * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio State
23 y NY Giants 11-6 - * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
24 y Oakland 12-5 - Tim Williams LB 6-3, 255 Alabama
25 x Houston 9-8 - * Malik Hooker S 5-11,195 Ohio State
26 x Seattle 10-6-1 - Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
27 x Kansas City 12-5 - Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
28 x Dallas 13-4 - * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern Cal
29 x Green Bay 12-6 - * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
30 x Atlanta 12-5 - * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
31 x Pittsburgh 13-5 - OJ Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
32 x New Eng 15-2 - * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
January All-Star Games 2017 Postseason Schedule
Jan. 15 - Tropical Bowl - FBS All-star Game - Daytona Beach, Florida
www.tropicalbowl.com
Jan. 21 - NFLPA Collegiate Game- StubHub Center @ Cal St Univ, Dominguez Hills, Ca.- 1 pm - FS1
Jan. 21 - East-West Shrine - St. Petersburg, Florida - 3 pm est - NFL Network
www.shrinegame.com
Photo - WR Kenny Golladay - Northern Illinois (East-West game)
*** Senior Bowl Game - Jan 28, 2017 Mobile, Alabama - 1:30 pm CT- NFL Network ***
Weigh-in- Practices - Monday Jan 23rd thru Thursday Jan 26th
http://www.seniorbowl.com
CB Adoree Jackson of Southern Cal Joins Growing Defensive Blue Chip Underclassmen List
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Jan. 18th
Declared intentions - Players had till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility. The official list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released to NFL teams on Jan. 20.
Photo – CB Adoree Jackson - Southern Cal
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft
Offense
Quarterbacks (6)
Jerod Evans QB Virginia Tech rJr
Brad Kaaya QB Miami Jr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech Jr
Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina Jr
Deshaun Watson QB Clemson Jr
Running Backs (18)
James Conner RB Pittsburgh rJr
Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Elijah Hood RB North Carolina Jr
Aaron Jones RB UTEP rJr.
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee rJr
Marlon Mack RB South Florida Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma rSoph
Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Jr
Devine Redding RB Indiana Jr
Curtis Samuel WR/RB Ohio State Jr
Stan ‘Boom’ Williams RB Kentucky Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers (22)
Noah Brown WR Ohio State rSoph
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr.
Malachi Dupre WR LSU Jr
Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Jr
Shelton Gibson WR West Virginia Jr
Chris Godwin WR Penn St Jr.
Chad Hansen WR California rJr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech rJr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jr
Isaiah McKenzie WR Georgia Jr
Deon-Tay McManus WR Marshall rJr
Speedy Noil WR Texas A&M Jr
John Ross WR Washington rJr
Travis Rudolph WR Florida State Jr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M rJr
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Southern Cal Jr
ArDarius Stewart WR Alabama Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Ishmael Zamora WR Baylor rSoph
Tight Ends (4)
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland rJr
Offensive Linemen (6)
Garett Bolles OT Utah Jr
Rod Johnson OT Florida State Jr
Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin Jr
Cam Robinson OT Alabama Jr
David Sharpe OT Florida Jr
Damien Mama OG Southern Cal Jr
Defensive Players
Linemen(15)
Derek Barnett DE Tennessee Jr
Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Jr
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Carl Lawson DE Auburn rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami rJr.
Garrett Sickels DE Penn St rJr
Solomon Thomas DE Stanford rSoph
Caleb Brantley DT Florida Jr
Davon Godchaux DT LSU Jr
Isaiah Golden DT McNeese St Jr
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Elijah Qualls DT Washington Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. rJr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Linebackers (11)
Alex Anzalone LB Florida rJr
Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt Jr
Ukeme Eligwe LB Georgia Southern Jr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Elijah Lee LB Kansas St Jr
Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State Jr
Marcus Oliver LB Indiana Jr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern rJr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
TJ Watt LB Wisconsin rJr
Defensive Backs
Cornerbacks(8)
Gareon Conley CB Ohio State rJr
Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama rSoph
Adoree Jackson CB Southern Cal Jr
Sidney Jones CB Washington Jr
Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State rSoph
Teez Tabor CB Florida Jr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Quincy Wilson CB Florida Jr
Safeties (7)
Jamal Adams S LSU Jr
Budda Baker S Washington Jr
Malik Hooker S Ohio State Jr
Josh Jones S N.C. State rJr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan St. Jr
Jabrill Peppers S Michigan rSoph
Marcus Williams S Utah Jr
Draft Insiders’ 2016-2017 All-Pro Teams
Offensive Player of Year - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
Defensive Player of Year - DE/LB Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
Photo - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
First Team
Offense
Name /Position/Team
QB Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons
RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys
RB David Johnson - Arizona Cardinals
WR Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Odell Beckham Jr. - NY Giant
TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
LT Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
RT Jack Conklin - Tennessee Titans
OG Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys
OG Kelechi Osemele - Oakland Raiders
C Travis Frederick - Dallas Cowboys
Defense
Name /Position/Team
DE Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
DE Olivier Vernon - NY Giants
DT Aaron Donald - St. Louis Rams
DT Damon Harrison - New York Giants
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
OLB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
ILB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks
ILB Sean Lee - Dallas Cowboys
CB Janoris Jenkins - NY Giants
CB Marcus Peters - Kansas City Chiefs
S Eric Berry - Kansas City Chiefs
S Landon Collins - New York Giants
DB Chris Harris Jr. - Denver Broncos
Special teams
Kicker - Justin Tucker - Baltimore
Punter - Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles
Punt returner - Tyreek Hill - Kansas City
Kick returner - Cordarrelle Patterson - Minnesota
Special teamer - Matthew Slater - New England
Second Team
Offense
QB Tom Brady - New England
RB Le'Veon Bell - Pittsburgh
RB Jay Ajayi - Miami
WR Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons
WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay
TE Greg Olsen - Carolina
LT David Bakhtiari - Green Bay
RT Mitchell Schwartz - Kansas City
OG Marshal Yanda - Baltimore
OG David DeCastro - Pittsburgh
C Alex Mack - Atlanta
Defense
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Houston
DE Cameron Wake - Miami
DT Gerald McCoy - Tampa Bay
DT Ndamukong Suh - Miami
OLB Lorenzo Alexander - Buffalo
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Houston
ILB Luke Kuechly - Carolina
ILB C.J. Mosley - Baltimore
CB Aqib Talib - Denver Broncos
CB Malcolm Butler - New England
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Green Bay
S Devin McCourty – New England
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie - NY Giants
Special Teams
K Matt Bryant - Atlanta
P Brad Wing - NY Giants
KR Kenyan Drake - Miami
PR Marcus Sherels - Minnesota
Special Teamer - Nate Ebner - New England