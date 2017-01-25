Senior Bowl 2017

North & South Practices

Key Performers at the Senior Bowl Practices

OL Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky was one of the early stars of the Senior Bowl practices in drills when he went down with an ankle injury. He stopped practicing after a high ankle sprain sustained this week. It may jeopardize him playing in the game Saturday. Earlier, he helped his cause significantly with a display of highly developed technique along with footwork, strong hands and the strength to anchor. He won continuously in one on one drills on Tuesday and proved highly competitive in the process. The ankle injury will be monitored through the week with his availability for practices most likely finished.

Rosters http://www.seniorbowl.com/rosters-2017.php

Weigh-in Monday - January 23

Rising Players in Mid-week Practices

QB Davis Webb - 6-4, 230 California

Showing the skill set to continue to improve and eventually become an NFL starter.

RB Kareem Hunt - 5-11, 210 Toledo

Well-rounded back dropped weight and looks quicker while sustaining his power.

WR Cooper Kupp - 6-2, 195 Eastern Washington

Sure handed wideout fit in like a glove in Mobile.

WR Zay Jones - 6-0, 200 East Carolina

Record setting receiver looks smooth with the ability to run the full route tree.

WR Taywan Taylor - 6-0, 195 Western Kentucky

Smooth receiver displays fine hands and body control to be a factor in the game.

WR Josh Reynolds - 6-4, 190 Texas A&M

Big agile kid can elevate and make the tough catch at the sidelines and over the middle.

TE O.J. Howard - 6-6, 250 Alabama

Well-developed prospect is the #1 player at a deep and talented position.

TE Evan Engram - 6-3, 230 Mississippi

Quick mobile pass catcher shows wide receiver skills to be a factor early in the NFL game.

TE Gerald Everett - 6-3, 230 South Alabama

Mobile tweener performer has soft hands and run after the catch ability to play with this talented group.

OT Julie’n Davenport - 6-6, 315 Bucknell

Huge tackle has intriguing physical talent and has performed well vs top edge rushers.

OG Danny Isidora - 6-4, 310 Miami (Fl.)

Wide body guard has stoned several top flight tackles in one on one drills.

DE Daeshon Hall - 6-5, 265 Texas A&M

Tall edge rusher has shown nice improvement over the practices and has helped his cause.

DE Jordan Willis - 6-3, 260 Kansas St

Quick edge rusher has drawn attention with his burst off the edge.

DT Montravious Adams - 6-2, 310 Auburn

Mobile tackle displays a quick burst to penetrate in the middle.

DT Eddie Vanderdoes - 6-3, 320 UCLA

Young tackle has answered some questions about his talent and health this week.

DT Larry Ogunjobi - 6-2, 305 Charlotte

Quick interior defender has shown the ability to win early on the down

LB Tarell Basham - 6-3, 260 Ohio

Tweener has consistently flashed quickness and power off the edge.

CB Tre’Davious White - 5-11, 195 LSU

Long cover man has shown the skill set to shutdown top flight receivers.

CB Jourdan Lewis - 5-10, 180 Michigan

Quick twitch corner has held up well vs premier receivers.

S Justin Evans - 6-0, 205 Texas A&M

Smooth free safety moves easily to the ball and has drawn raves in coverage.

S Obi Melifonwu - 6-4, 220 UConn

Huge safety runs to the ball to close and finish and has helped his cause.

Prior to the start of the weigh-ins, Senior Bowl executive Phil Savage listed

Players who turned down invitations to the Senior Bowl week

QB Deshaun Watson (Clemson)

RB Wayne Gallman (Clemson)

WR Dede Westbrook (Oklahoma)

WR Mike Williams (Clemson)

TE Jordan Leggett (Clemson)

DL Jonathan Allen (Alabama)

Taco Charlton (Michigan)

center Pat Elflein (Ohio State)

CB Kevin King (Washington)

CB Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson)

Invited Players Rehabbing Late season injuries - not participating

WR Corey Davis - Western Michigan (shoulder)

TE Jake Butt - Michigan (knee)

TE Cole Hikutini - Louisville (knee)

TE Bucky Hodges - Virginia Tech (undisclosed)

OG Dorian Johnson - Pittsburgh (ankle)

DE Takkarist McKinley - UCLA (shoulder)

DE Demarcus Walker - Florida State (foot)

DE Tim Williams - Alabama (elbow)

LB Kendall Beckwith - LSU (knee)

LB Jarrad Davis - Florida (ankle)

LB Reuben Foster - Alabama (hand)

CB Chidobe Awuzie - Colorado (toe)

S Josh Harvey-Clemons - Louisville (hamstring)

Players who accepted an invite and will be here to participate in interviews with clubs. They suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year and will not play this week.

They include

QB Chad Kelly - Ole Miss (knee)

QB Seth Russell - Baylor (ankle)

S Eddie Jackson - Alabama (leg)

S Marcus Maye - Florida (arm)