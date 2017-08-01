- Frank Coyle's Blog
Draft Insiders’ 2016 Rookie Team
Cowboys, Falcons and Chargers Post Best Rookie Classes
Photo - RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
Offensive Player of Year - RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
Defensive Player of Year - DE Joey Bosa - San Diego
First team Offense
QB Dak Prescott - Dallas
RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas
FB Derek Watt - San Diego
WR Mike Thomas - New Orleans
WR Sterling Shepard - NY Giants
TE Hunter Henry - San Diego
OT Jack Conklin - Tennessee
OT Ronnie Stanley - Baltimore
OG Laremy Tunsil - Miami
OG Joe Thuney - New England
OC Graham Glasgow - Detroit
First Team Defense
DE Joey Bosa - San Diego
DE DeForest Buckner - San Francisco
DT Javon Hargrave - Pittsburgh
DT Chris Jones - Kansas City
LB Leonard Floyd - Chicago
LB DeVondre Campbell - Atlanta
LB Deion Jones - Atlanta
LB Darron Lee - NY Jets
CB Vernon Hargreaves - Tampa Bay
CB Jalen Ramsey - Jacksonville
S Keanu Neal - Atlanta
S Vonn Bell - New Orleans
P Riley Dixon - Denver
K Will Lutz - New Orleans
RS Tyreek Hill - Kansas City
Head Coach - Ben McAdoo - NY Giants
Offense - Second Team
QB Carson Wentz - Philadelphia
RB Jordan Howard - Chicago
FB Andy Janovich - Denver
WR Tajae Sharp - Tennessee
WR Will Fuller - Houston
TE Tyler Higbee - Los Angeles
OT Taylor Decker - Detroit
OT Joe Haeg - Indianapolis
OG Josh Garnett - San Francisco
OG Germain Ifedi - Seattle
OC Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis
Defense - Second Team
DE Noah Spence - Tampa Bay
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Jacksonville
DT Jihad Ward - Oakland
DT Maliek Collins - Dallas
LB Blake Martinez - Green Bay
LB Jordan Jenkins - NY Jets
LB Elandon Roberts - New England
LB Jatavis Brown - San Diego
CB Eli Apple - NY Giants
CB Tavon Young - Baltimore
S Sean Davis - Pittsburgh
S Karl Joseph - Oakland
P Drew Kaser - San Diego
K Robert Aguayo - Tampa Bay
RS Kenyan Drake - Miami
Head Coach - Adam Gase - Miami
Senior Bowl Features Bears & Browns Coaching Staffs for 2017 Game
The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears have been selected to coach the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile, Ala. Players will arrive by Jan. 23 for the weigh-in and will begin practices the next day and the 68th Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 28, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
"The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears represent two of the NFL's flagship franchises when it comes to tradition and history," said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage. "We are proud to have them lead this year's North and South teams."
The Browns, led by their first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will guide the South team, while John Fox, in his second year as head coach of the Bears, will guide the North.
Photo - John Fox - Head coach Chicago Bears
“Armed with a number of extra draft picks, I know the Browns are looking forward to working with and evaluating the South squad, while the Bears and their staff will embrace their opportunity to coach and scout the North roster.” Savage said.
Draft Insiders’ will have special Emails and Tweets From the Senior Bowl!!
Free for Full Subscribers - order today
Cleveland, which has coached in the Senior Bowl 10 other times, finished the 2016 season with a record of 1-15 and owns the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
“I’m excited about coaching the Senior Bowl,” Jackson said. “They really do an outstanding job of getting great players to participate in the game. Obviously, this can be really beneficial to our organization by spending a week coaching some of the best players in college football while we are preparing for the draft. I always say coaching is all about teaching and putting players in the best environment to succeed. I really look at this as an opportunity to help these young men be at their best during a week in which they get to showcase their talents to the entire National Football League.”
“Jackson has a sterling reputation as an innovative offensive mind and is motivated to turn the Browns around,“ Savage said. “So, this is an ideal situation for Cleveland to get a head start on the 2017 NFL Draft. He and his staff will do a great job with these all-star prospects. “
The last time the Browns coached the Reese’s Senior Bowl in 1993, Bill Belichick was the head coach and they had a young defensive assistant named Phil Savage, who is now the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Forrest Gregg led the Browns staff in 1977 and legendary coach Paul Brown was a fixture in Mobile in the 50s, coaching in the game eight straight years (1952-1959). The Browns have a 7-3 record when coaching in the Senior Bowl.
Chicago was 3-13 this season and will pick third in the draft. The Bears have coached in the Reese’s Senior Bowl three times, going 2-1 in those games.
“We’re excited for this opportunity to get a hands-on look at some of the top draft-eligible players in the nation,” said Bears head coach John Fox, who in 28 years of coaching in the NFL has never coached in the Senior Bowl. “The Senior Bowl experience will provide our coaches and personnel staff an extended chance to evaluate these players in a one-on-one setting which could prove to be very valuable as we approach the NFL Draft. It’s a great opportunity to spend some extra time with these guys and see how they respond to our staff.”
Chicago last coached in the Senior Bowl in 1996 under head coach Dave Wannstedt, and also coached in 1992 (Mike Ditka) and 1976 (Jack Pardee).
“Fox is a veteran coach that understands the importance of the Reese's Senior Bowl and its impact on a team's draft preparations,” Savage said. “He and his coaches will maximize this week of exposure to some of the nation's top collegiate talent."
Players will arrive by Jan. 23 to begin practices the next day and the 68th Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 28, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
Both the NFL Network and ESPN will televise the practices during the week and NFL Network will carry the game live on Saturday.
NFL Draft 2017 - Two Round Mock Draft - January, 2017
* Underclassmen - Selection order prior to Playoff games
x - Division winner y - Wild card team
DT Malik McDowell - Michigan St
First Round
Team / W-L / Player / Position / School
1 Cleveland 1-15 - * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
2 San Fran 2-14 - * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
3 Chicago 3-13 - * Jabrill Peppers SS 6-0, 210 Michigan
4 Jacksonville 3-13 - * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
5 Tenn (LA) 4-12 - Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
6 NY Jets 5-11 - * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
7 San Diego 5-11 - * Jamal Adams FS 6-0, 210 LSU
8 Carolina 6-10 - * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
9 Cincinnati 6-9-1 - * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
10 Buffalo 7-9 - * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
11 New Orleans 7-9 - * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
12 Cleve (Phil) 7-9 - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
13 Arizona 7-8-1 - * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
14 Indianapolis 8-8 - * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
15 Phil (Minn) 8-8 - * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern Cal
16 Baltimore 8-8 - * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
17 Washington 8-7-1 - Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
18 Tennessee 9-7 - OJ Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
19 Tampa Bay 9-7 - * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
20 Denver 9-7 - * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
21 y Detroit 9-7 - Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
22 x Houston 9-7 - * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
23 y Miami 10-6 - Tim Williams LB 6-3, 255 Alabama
24 x Green Bay 10-6 - * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
25 x Seattle 10-5-1 - * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
26 x Atlanta 11-5 - * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
27 y NY Giants 11-5 - * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio State
28 x Pittsburgh 11-5 - * Adoree Jackson CB 5-11, 185 Southern Cal
29 y Oakland 12-4 - * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
30 x Kansas City 12-4 - Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
31 x Dallas 13-3 - Desmond King CB 5-10, 200 Iowa
32 x New Eng 14-2 - Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
2nd Round
33 Cleveland - * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
34 San Fran - * Brad Kaaya QB 6-4, 210 Miami
35 Jacksonville - Cordrea Tankersley CB 6-0, 195 Clemson
36 Chicago - Carlos Watkins DT 6-2, 300 Clemson
37 NY Jets - * D’Onta Foreman RB 5-11, 230 Texas
38 Los Angeles - * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
39 San Diego - * Vita Vea DT 6-4, 330 Washington
40 Cincinnati - Dorian Johnson OG 6-5, 300 Pittsburgh
41 Philadelphia - * Rod Johnson OT 6-6, 310 Florida State
42 Carolina - Demarcus Walker DE 6-2, 275 Florida State
43 Arizona - * Isaiah Ford WR 6-2, 190 Virginia Tech
44 New Orleans - Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
45 Buffalo - Malik Hooker S 5-11,195 Ohio State
46 Indianapolis - Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
47 Minnesota - Jarrad Davis LB 6-1, 230 Florida
48 Baltimore - Ethan Pocic OL 6-5, 310 LSU
49 Tampa Bay - Dede Westbrook WR 5-11, 175 Oklahoma
50 Denver - * Garett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
51 Cleveland (Tenn) * Wayne Gallman RB 6-0, 205 Clemson
52 Washington - Marcus Maye S 6-0, 210 Florida
53 Houston - * Charles Walker DT 6-3, 305 Oklahoma
54 Green Bay - * Malachi Dupree WR 6-2, 190 LSU
55 Detroit - Jordan Willis DE 6-3, 260 Kansas St
56 Seattle - Pat Elflein C/G 6-2, 300 Ohio State
57 Atlanta - * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
58 NY Giants - * Bucky Hodges TE 6-6, 245 Virginia Tech
59 Pittsburgh - Devonte Fields LB 6-3, 245 Louisville
60 Miami - Dawaune Smoot DE 6-3, 255 Illinois
61 Kansas City - Patrick Mahomes QB 6-2, 220 Texas Tech
62 Oakland - Evan Engram TE 6-3, 230 Mississippi
63 Dallas - * Budda Baker FS 5-10, 195 Washington
64 New England - Quincy Wilson CB 6-0, 190 Florida
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites
DE Solomon Thomas Joins Myles Garrett & Derek Barnett On Growing Underclassmen List
Underclassmen (61) for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Jan. 4th
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo - DE Solomon Thomas - Stanford
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft 2017
Quarterbacks
Jerod Evans QB Virginia Tech Jr
Brad Kaaya QB Miami Jr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech Jr
Running Backs
James Conner RB Pittsburgh Jr
Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Aaron Jones RB UTEP Jr.
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Jr
Stan ‘Boom’ Williams RB Kentucky Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr.
Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Jr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech Jr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jr
John Ross WR Washington Jr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Isaiah McKenzie WR Georgia Jr.
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Jr
David Sharpe OT Florida Jr
Defensive Players
Derek Barnett DE Tennessee Jr
Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Jr
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Carl Lawson DE Auburn Jr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami Jr.
Solomon Thomas DE Stanford rSoph
Davon Godchaux DT LSU Jr
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Elijah Qualls DT Washington Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. Jr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State Jr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern Jr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
TJ Watt LB Wisconsin Jr
Gareon Conley CB Ohio State Jr
Sidney Jones CB Washington Jr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Quincy Wilson CB Florida Jr
Budda Baker S Washington Jr
Malik Hooker S Ohio State Jr
Josh Jones S N.C. State Jr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan St. Jr
Marcus Williams S Utah Jr
NFL Draft 2017 Selection Order -
The Browns are ‘On the Clock’!
* Playoffs - Conference & Super Bowl games determine final positions
x - division winner y - playoff berth
# Team / W-L / Opp W-L %
1 Cleveland - 1-15 .549
2 San Fran - 2-14 .504
3 Chicago - 3-13 .521
4 Jacksonville - 3-13 .527
5 Tennessee (LA) - 4-12 .504
6 NY Jets - 5-11 .518
7 San Diego - 5-11 .543
8 Carolina - 6-10 .518
9 Cincinnati - 6-9-1 .521
10 Buffalo - 7-9 .482
11 New Orleans - 7-9 .525
12 Cleveland (Phil) - 7-9 .559
13 Arizona - 7-8-1 .463
14 Indianapolis - 8-8 .492
15 Philadelphia (Minn) - 8-8 .492
16 Baltimore - 8-8 .498
17 Washington - 8-7-1 .516
18 Tennessee - 9-7 .465
19 Tampa Bay - 9-7 .492
20 Denver - 9-7 .559
21 y Detroit - 9-7 .475
22 x Houston - 9-7 .502
23 y Miami - 10-6 .455
24 x Green Bay - 10-6 .508
25 x Seattle - 10-5-1 .441
26 x Atlanta - 11-5 .480
27 y NY Giants - 11-5 .486
28 x Pittsburgh - 11-5 .494
29 y Oakland - 12-4 .504
30 x Kansas City - 12-4 .508
31 x Dallas - 13-3 .471
32 x New England - 14-2 .439
Team tie-breaking procedure for the NFL Draft
If two or more clubs are tied in the selection order, the strength-of-schedule tie breaker is applied, subject to the following exceptions for playoff clubs: The Super Bowl winner is last and the Super Bowl loser next-to-last. Any non-Super Bowl playoff club involved in a tie shall be assigned priority within its segment below that of non-playoff clubs and in the order that the playoff clubs exited from the playoffs. Within a tied segment a playoff club that loses in the Wild-Card game will have priority over a playoff club that loses in the Divisional playoff game that in turn will have priority over a club that loses in the Conference Championship game. If two tied clubs exited the playoffs in the same round, the tie is broken by strength of schedule. If any ties cannot be broken by strength of schedule, the divisional or conference tie breakers, when applicable, are applied. Any ties that still exist are broken by a coin flip.
